Visual Design for 3 Pages of our Website

Design Brief

Hi,

We're a leading fintech startup in India called Slice.

We have an existing website. But we want to completely redesign the following pages:

About Us Life at Slice

We have broad content and ideation done for this. We need someone to execute this in a really creative way with his/her visual designs (on Figma).

The design thought process needs to include animations and parallax effects. We could also explore some 3d images.

This is a reference for you to understand what type of designs we're aiming for.

P.S.

We already have a homepage ready - you will have to keep the existing look and feel in mind while designing the above 2 pages. We will provide the existing Figma layouts.

Current website is https://www.sliceit.com/

Project Deadline: 3rd of Sept