Visual Design for 3 Pages of our Website
Hi,
We're a leading fintech startup in India called Slice.
We have an existing website. But we want to completely redesign the following pages:
- About Us
- Life at Slice
We have broad content and ideation done for this. We need someone to execute this in a really creative way with his/her visual designs (on Figma).
The design thought process needs to include animations and parallax effects. We could also explore some 3d images.
This is a reference for you to understand what type of designs we're aiming for.
P.S.
We already have a homepage ready - you will have to keep the existing look and feel in mind while designing the above 2 pages. We will provide the existing Figma layouts.
Current website is https://www.sliceit.com/
Project Deadline: 3rd of Sept