Create 2 Short 2D Animations

Design Brief

We need to create an animated explanation of our product, by demonstrating the solution we offer by comparing it to the problem our users face.

We will need 2 short animations, one will explain the problem and the other will explain the solution.

These animations are going to be created to be part of our video pitch thus they must be professional but at the same time interesting so we would not bore our audience.

We have an idea of what we want nonetheless we are open to new suggestions and ideas!