Design Brief

Modern Company Website for a Dev Studio

We are a small digital product development studio in need of a new website. Actually, the first website.

We want it to be modern, but with something unique and memorable. The project consists of the following pages:

  • Home
  • About
  • Work, Single work
  • Blog, single blog
  • Contact,
  • Careers, Single career
  • Playground
  • Services, single service
  • What is it like to work with us?

Please find on this Figma link a few examples of the projects we love, for either their layout, colors, or boldness.

Project status
Open - 29 days left
Date posted
Aug 22, 2021
Specialties
  1. Web Design
  2. UX Design / Research
  3. Animation
Budget
$1K - $10K
About the client
4e6b8547408e9ed4d3c79a351f2d1a22
