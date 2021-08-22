Design Brief
Modern Company Website for a Dev Studio
We are a small digital product development studio in need of a new website. Actually, the first website.
We want it to be modern, but with something unique and memorable. The project consists of the following pages:
- Home
- About
- Work, Single work
- Blog, single blog
- Contact,
- Careers, Single career
- Playground
- Services, single service
- What is it like to work with us?
Please find on this Figma link a few examples of the projects we love, for either their layout, colors, or boldness.