Arrival (movie) Inspired Shapes

Design Brief

I'm looking for an artist who could draw drawings which would resemble the language / drawings / symbols from the movie Arrival (https://www.imdb.com/title/tt2543164).

Example drawing / illustration: https://i.pinimg.com/originals/9a/53/7e/9a537e808d502e90cbe65beb6a64b66a.jpg

https://i.pinimg.com/originals/ac/8a/30/ac8a30a36cfa840a3084a06093b05c27.jpg

https://i.pinimg.com/originals/f3/b8/f5/f3b8f5dda14e2e5c3ce9e4ae9a3fe1ce.png

I want to create 50 illustrations, out of which each illustration will represent and be associated with a word in English. Hence, eache illustration will have its own shape, which will represent the meaning of the English word.

There will be 3 categories of the words

Positive words (eg. love, heart, life, ..)

Negative words (eg. death, war, hate, ..)

Negative words (eg. air, soil, water, ..)

I want to deliver this project as a creative collaboration between me and the designer and hence, I’m looking for a designer who will not only take this project for the money, but will put a bit of “himself/herself” to the illustrations.

Amount of illustrations: 50 pieces (based on 50 English words)

Budget: 5000 USD

Project timeline: 1-3 months