Design Brief

Website Redesign

Hi there!

We are a new consumer-facing financial technology startup looking to redesign our website in preparation for launch. Our goal is to enhance our site's credibility and optimize conversion for our target demographic.

As part of this project, we'd like to work through the target user journey and consider how we can improve the existing brand assets/content to create a compelling and visually clean mobile-first site consistent with our branding and messaging. We are introducing a new type of financial product and driven by a social mission, so the design will be important in educating the consumer and conveying our unique value prop.

Experience with financial companies and/or design geared toward a millennial-leaning consumer base is a plus. In addition to design, we will need help with frontend development, so please let us know if you or someone you work with will be able to do that as well.

Thank you.

Project status
Open - 29 days left
Date posted
Aug 22, 2021
Specialties
  1. Web Design
  2. UX Design / Research
  3. Mobile Design
Budget
$1K - $10K
About the client
