Hookah Lounge Menu Designing

Design Brief

This menu is for a Hookah Lounge - a four-page menu plus a cover page and an informative last page.

The first page will have our logo (I will provide it) and some pictures or designs to reflect a hookah lounge setting.

I am open for ideas on cover page.

The second page will list 2 premium brands of hookah flavors and pricing.

The third page will have some additional brands of hookah flavors and pricing.

The fourth page will reflect E-Hookah flavors & pricing.

The fifth page is for hot snacks, drinks, munchies, and other food (no picture required).

And lastly, the sixth page will list special events, social media accounts, and business info.

Standard size for the menu page

Standard text size