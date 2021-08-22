Website Intro Animation Needed

Design Brief

Manuvo is a company that helps young talents in the cultural sector become changemakers. As part of our website redesign project, we're looking for a creative motion graphics designer to help us animate a short website introduction.

The welcome message aims to communicate who our brand is for, while indirectly communicating what we stand for. Upon working, you we'll refine the text, but the overall message is:

Here's to a new generation of cultural changemakers.

For cultural professionals seeking to change the world.

For librarians seeking to reduce inequality.

For curators seeking to improve education.

For non-conformists building a better world.

Manuvo.

Visually, these phrases will be intertwined with colorful, rounded shapes, as you'll see in this (very early) mockup reference:

https://drive.google.com/file/d/11aODd0N8ZdoAeEWH7ph6cO8pzaSfpOkT/view?usp=sharing

Our goal is to go from one phrase to the next by creating a story feel - first with a dramatic beginning, an eye-catching middle, and a strong ending. This kinetic text animation may end by interchanging keywords randomly in the sentence "For (professions) seeking to (goal)" -- to create endless phrases. We have many words that describe our audience professions, mindsets, and social change objectives, so, combined with our website programming, this is doable.

Our brand is joyful, young, and energetic, so the animation should reflect this. For the overall mood, here are a few examples that inspire us:

https://www.instagram.com/p/CSZViltrTwv/

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nu943pukBAg

https://vimeo.com/269014400

https://vimeo.com/566249739

Our brand identity uses colors, rounded shapes, and patterns that invite for movement and transformation, so you can take full advantage of that in your design. Here are a few visual elements from our brand design for your consideration:

https://drive.google.com/file/d/1idYdYYgx218z2LfSJYulDdnRM5SSEJic/view?usp=sharing

Once the website intro animation is ready, we'll also need to create a variation of it for Instagram stories and a post. This variation needs to fit the required size and end the animation with the Manuvo logo.

We're ready to start working on this right now. We'd like this animation to be ready within the next week. Please let us know if you'd be interested in providing a relevant portfolio, references of your own, and early ideas you may have. When bidding, please make sure to submit your estimation of budget and timeframe, as well as a short description of the process we would go through if were to work with you. Please don't hesitate to contact us for any clarification.

Thank you!