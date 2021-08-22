Minimalist Logo Design

Design Brief

I am looking for a minimalist logo for my personal business to be used on a website I'm building. Business cards, email signatures, etc.

The name of the company is VenturePops and the line of work is people operations (recruitment, HR, etc).

I'm not really looking for any animations as part of the logo but would be interested in playing with mixing colors and fonts across the two parts of the name. I'd also be interested in something that uses a two-letter logo (VP) with the full name written out below it.