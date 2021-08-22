Back
Design Brief

Design a logo for online fashion store

I am in the process of creating a webpage and I need an eye-catching but small design for an online fashion store. The name of my business is Chaniesroom.


Thank you.

Project status
Open - 28 days left
Date posted
Aug 22, 2021
Specialties
  1. UI / Visual Design
  2. Illustration
  3. Brand / Graphic Design
Budget
$50 - $1K
About the client
