Create card designs from existing art

Design Brief

Hi there!

I have a set of illustrations that I commissioned for a fantasy card game. I need the following:

I need someone to design a clean and attractive card layout into which the card illustrations, suit symbols, and other information can be added

I need to recolor my existing illustrations into variations (i.e. suits distinguished by color).

Each of the main character types is in each suit. I have seven characters and six suits/colors plus a neutral gray. So there's a total of 49 variations.

Some other neutral character illustrations don't belong to the suits, and I could just drop them into whatever card layout you come up with. It would be nice if their color palette was adjusted to mesh with the other art, though.

An example of what I want is at the link here Sample, but I need somebody with a better eye for color to make the suits work, and to make them attractive. They also need to be laid out in card format.

Thank you!