Looking for a Vector Cartoon Artist

Design Brief

Hi there! We're looking for an artist with a cute cartoon style for a generative art commission.

What do I mean by generative?

Think about it like this: You have 1 base layer character, 30 skins, and 50 props. If you mix and match all of those layers, you'll end up with 100s of unique characters. The most important thing is to make sure that each layer is compatible with the other.





Here's what we need from you:

Full commercial rights

Cute vector art

Tight deadline (~2 weeks)

Can start ASAP

Simple+fun cartoon art style similar to Cool Cats or Pudgy Penguins. Even if your style doesn't match these examples, feel free to apply. None of the characters needs to be animated.

Around 200-250 different individual elements to create (many will be reskinned/recolors)

- Experience creating art for NFT projects is a huge plus

Expected to be in high communication with our team to iterate on feedback

Room for a lot more ongoing work

Please apply with your portfolio. Thank you!