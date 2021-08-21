Design Brief

In celebration of its 125th Anniversary, The Plastic Club is pleased to announce a contest to design a logo, the winner to receive a cash prize of $1,000, four red roses, the approbation of a diverse collective of artists and art lovers, and an honored place in the colorful story of a unique Philadelphia treasure.

The contest is open to all: we invite creators of all stripes and persuasions to participate. This includes club members and nonmembers alike, whether professional, amateur, or first-time designers. See our specific needs and submission guidelines below.

Entries are open through September 30, 2021. Good luck and let the creative force be with you!

LOGO CONTEST PROSPECTUS:

The Plastic Club seeks a clear, distinctive, and graphically versatile logo that represents the feisty, nurturing energy that inspired the club’s founding and continues to animate it today.

Prize: $1,000

No Entry fee--the contest is free and open to the public.

Submission deadline: September 30

Winner determined by a vote of Plastic Club members

Winner announced 12/5 (December 5)

Award ceremony 1/25 (January 25)

Logo requirements:

Must be an original design.

Must be clear and legible at large and small sizes, suitable for digital or print media.

Must work in color and in black-and-white.

Will work alongside The Club’s Seal

No campaigning. Violators will be disqualified.

Contest Details:

One image per submission. Multiple submissions are allowed.

Initial entries are limited to a single JPEG, GIF, or PNG image, maximum file size 10MB.

Five finalists will be determined by a vote of The Plastic Club’s members from anonymized entries.

Finalists may submit additional images, including vector graphics, before the membership votes again to choose the winner.

Intellectual Property: Entrants agree that the winning design will be the exclusive intellectual property of The Plastic Club.

Please direct questions about the contest to logocontest@plasticclub.org

