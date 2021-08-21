Logo Contest
In celebration of its 125th Anniversary, The Plastic Club is pleased to announce a contest to design a logo, the winner to receive a cash prize of $1,000, four red roses, the approbation of a diverse collective of artists and art lovers, and an honored place in the colorful story of a unique Philadelphia treasure.
The contest is open to all: we invite creators of all stripes and persuasions to participate. This includes club members and nonmembers alike, whether professional, amateur, or first-time designers. See our specific needs and submission guidelines below.
Entries are open through September 30, 2021. Good luck and let the creative force be with you!
LOGO CONTEST PROSPECTUS:
The Plastic Club seeks a clear, distinctive, and graphically versatile logo that represents the feisty, nurturing energy that inspired the club’s founding and continues to animate it today.
- Prize: $1,000
- No Entry fee--the contest is free and open to the public.
- Submission deadline: September 30
- Winner determined by a vote of Plastic Club members
- Winner announced 12/5 (December 5)
- Award ceremony 1/25 (January 25)
Logo requirements:
- Must be an original design.
- Must be clear and legible at large and small sizes, suitable for digital or print media.
- Must work in color and in black-and-white.
- Will work alongside The Club’s Seal
- No campaigning. Violators will be disqualified.
Contest Details:
- One image per submission. Multiple submissions are allowed.
- Initial entries are limited to a single JPEG, GIF, or PNG image, maximum file size 10MB.
- Five finalists will be determined by a vote of The Plastic Club’s members from anonymized entries.
- Finalists may submit additional images, including vector graphics, before the membership votes again to choose the winner.
Intellectual Property: Entrants agree that the winning design will be the exclusive intellectual property of The Plastic Club.
Please direct questions about the contest to logocontest@plasticclub.org