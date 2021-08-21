Back
Design Brief

UX Designer for mobile app development

Mobile App that functions with (Tinder-like) swipe cards, profiles and an instant messaging service, with the purpose of connecting professionals for projects. UI already designed.

Project status
Open - 29 days left
Date posted
Aug 21, 2021
Specialties
  1. UX Design / Research
Budget
$50 - $1K
About the client
