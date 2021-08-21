Back
Design Brief

Logo Design - Brand

I have the logo already designed. I need a freelancer to polish the design for the final version for a rebrand. This may include re-design, polishing, colors, and typography.

Project status
Open - 29 days left
Date posted
Aug 21, 2021
Specialties
  1. Brand / Graphic Design
Budget
$50 - $1K
About the client
