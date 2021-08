Design Brief

Looking for a freelance UI/UX designer & illustrator to create the following for a Film/TV production company focused on bringing diverse (Black & People of Color) narratives to the big screen.

Logo

Brand Book Design

Logo Usage Guidelines

Color Palette

Typography Guidelines

Iconography

Social Media Covers

UI/UX design for website

PLEASE APPLY WITH A SAMPLE OF WORK THAT IS SIMILAR TO A JOB POSTING TO SHOW YOUR EXPERIENCE.