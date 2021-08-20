African animation

Design Brief

I am from Uganda and I have made a story outline of an ancient African world wherein I want to put all the myths and legends I know.

Basically, it's about the history and things I would like to highlight that show the wars, African cultures, the gods, the juju in a more drastic way, and something to create pride in Africans about their history.

I would want this story to be like in an animated series way, something like the anime of Japanese but bringing Africa into perspective.

First, I need people to help me with creating the characters, I also need animators and background artists as well as voice actors.