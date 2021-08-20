Illustrations to bring Campfire to life

Design Brief

We need a great illustrator to help us define the personality of our brand.

You can see our current look for landscapes and characters here and here.

The Campfire brand is trying to evoke warmth, calm, and connection between people.

Landscapes:

We want to have large illustrations like the one on our homepage in a variety of times of day and settings that are cohesive as a set.

Between 4 to 8 scenes.

Could be anything but some ideas are mountain, beach, desert, or lake.

Could be any season of the year or time of the day.

The illustrations should work well with text and other elements in the product or website.

Characters:

We have this set of people right now around a fire (below labeled as "Campfire characters").

Ideally, we'd have a set of other characters in different groups and settings.

Some examples:

2-person campfire

4-person campfire

larger group campfire

stand-alone characters

characters in the context of activities

These illustrations should be designed to work well on our website, marketing materials, and product.

We would also select a few illustrations to create animations from.