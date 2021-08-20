Toy Installation Illustration

Design Brief

We manufacture a small consumer bike toy that snaps into kids' bikes and makes a motorcycle sound, much like the old clothespins and playing cards trick.

It's a single plastic piece that attaches to the front fork of a bike and gets in the way of the spokes of the wheel as they turn, which snap against it to make noise.

We've had ongoing trouble with people installing it incorrectly and then returning it or writing bad reviews.

We'd like to try illustrating the concept.

The things we need to emphasize are: