Design Brief

Brand Logo & Colors for new Website

We are in search of a talented person who can design a logo and help us create a color scheme to help with branding our online fine jewelry company. We are a startup!

Project status
Open - 28 days left
Date posted
Aug 20, 2021
Specialties
  1. UI / Visual Design
  2. Illustration
  3. Brand / Graphic Design
Budget
$50 - $1K
