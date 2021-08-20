Design Brief
UI/UX Designer needed for Rebranding
We are looking for a great UI/UX designer to help us rebrand and redesign our website and mobile app for our new startup ipolicymart.com - an insurance aggregator in the African market.
Our first attempt was okay but this time, we need to stand out.
Please note we will be reducing our insurance product to 4 categories:
- Automobile Insurance
- Life Insurance
- Health Insurance
- Travel Insurance
Good luck and enjoy!
For inspirations:
thezebra.com
insurify.com
https://www.acko.com