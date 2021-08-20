UI/UX Designer needed for Rebranding

Design Brief

We are looking for a great UI/UX designer to help us rebrand and redesign our website and mobile app for our new startup ipolicymart.com - an insurance aggregator in the African market.

Our first attempt was okay but this time, we need to stand out.

Please note we will be reducing our insurance product to 4 categories:

Automobile Insurance

Life Insurance

Health Insurance

Travel Insurance

Good luck and enjoy!

For inspirations:

thezebra.com

insurify.com

https://www.acko.com