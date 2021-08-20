Back
Design Brief

UI/UX Designer needed for Rebranding

We are looking for a great UI/UX designer to help us rebrand and redesign our website and mobile app for our new startup ipolicymart.com - an insurance aggregator in the African market.

Our first attempt was okay but this time, we need to stand out.

Please note we will be reducing our insurance product to 4 categories:

  • Automobile Insurance
  • Life Insurance
  • Health Insurance
  • Travel Insurance

Good luck and enjoy!

For inspirations:

thezebra.com

insurify.com

https://www.acko.com

Project status
Open - 28 days left
Date posted
Aug 20, 2021
Specialties
  1. Web Design
  2. UX Design / Research
  3. UI / Visual Design
Budget
$50 - $1K
About the client
