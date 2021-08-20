Design Brief
Unbounce Landing Page & Ads Design
Currently looking for someone to support on the following:
- Designing different landing pages (depending on the offer) and building them with Unbounce.
- Creating ad creatives for LinkedIn, Facebook, and Google Advertising that have a complementary and consistent user experience with the landing pages designed on Unbounce. (This can be done using Canva or other tools like Adobe Creative Suite).
Note: We’d like to stay in touch with the resource for this so we can work on future projects together (depending on the service delivered if this goes ahead).
Tech Stack Involved:
- Unbounce
- Hubspot Landing Pages
- Canva or Adobe Photoshop or Illustrator
You'll be tasked with:
- Designing a landing page for CTAs: book a demo, download the white paper, download a case study, and watch the webinar.
- Creating the landing page using Unbounce.
- Designing Ad creatives using the copy provided by the client.
Can you provide the following information:
- If we were to collaborate with you on this project when would you next be available?
- What is your typical rate for working on a project with the above requirements?
- What location and timezone are you in?
- What is your preferred method of communication?
- What sort of similar projects have you worked on before?
- What examples of similar work can you point us towards?
I came across your profile and felt your work styles were impressive and suited our brand style.
Helpful links and information:
- Website: https://paccurate.io/
- Hourly rate Max ($60 /hr)
- Vertical: B2B SaaS Platform
- Industry: Supply Chain & Logistics
- Ad creative platforms: LinkedIn, Facebook & Google Ads.
Looking forward to hearing from you.
Kind regards,
Neil