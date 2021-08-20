Back
Design Brief

Unbounce Landing Page & Ads Design

Currently looking for someone to support on the following:

  • Designing different landing pages (depending on the offer) and building them with Unbounce.
  • Creating ad creatives for LinkedIn, Facebook, and Google Advertising that have a complementary and consistent user experience with the landing pages designed on Unbounce. (This can be done using Canva or other tools like Adobe Creative Suite).

Note: We’d like to stay in touch with the resource for this so we can work on future projects together (depending on the service delivered if this goes ahead).

Tech Stack Involved:

  • Unbounce
  • Hubspot Landing Pages
  • Canva or Adobe Photoshop or Illustrator

You'll be tasked with:

  • Designing a landing page for CTAs: book a demo, download the white paper, download a case study, and watch the webinar.
  • Creating the landing page using Unbounce.
  • Designing Ad creatives using the copy provided by the client.

Can you provide the following information:

  • If we were to collaborate with you on this project when would you next be available?
  • What is your typical rate for working on a project with the above requirements?
  • What location and timezone are you in?
  • What is your preferred method of communication?
  • What sort of similar projects have you worked on before?
  • What examples of similar work can you point us towards?

I came across your profile and felt your work styles were impressive and suited our brand style.

Helpful links and information:

  • Website: https://paccurate.io/
  • Hourly rate Max ($60 /hr)
  • Vertical: B2B SaaS Platform
  • Industry: Supply Chain & Logistics
  • Ad creative platforms: LinkedIn, Facebook & Google Ads.

Looking forward to hearing from you.

Kind regards,

Neil

