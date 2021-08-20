Unbounce Landing Page & Ads Design

Design Brief

Currently looking for someone to support on the following:

Designing different landing pages (depending on the offer) and building them with Unbounce.

Creating ad creatives for LinkedIn, Facebook, and Google Advertising that have a complementary and consistent user experience with the landing pages designed on Unbounce. (This can be done using Canva or other tools like Adobe Creative Suite).

Note: We’d like to stay in touch with the resource for this so we can work on future projects together (depending on the service delivered if this goes ahead).

Tech Stack Involved:

Unbounce

Hubspot Landing Pages

Canva or Adobe Photoshop or Illustrator

You'll be tasked with:

Designing a landing page for CTAs: book a demo, download the white paper, download a case study, and watch the webinar.

Creating the landing page using Unbounce.

Designing Ad creatives using the copy provided by the client.

Can you provide the following information:

If we were to collaborate with you on this project when would you next be available?

What is your typical rate for working on a project with the above requirements?

What location and timezone are you in?

What is your preferred method of communication?

What sort of similar projects have you worked on before?

What examples of similar work can you point us towards?

I came across your profile and felt your work styles were impressive and suited our brand style.

Helpful links and information:

Website: https://paccurate.io/

Hourly rate Max ($60 /hr)

Vertical: B2B SaaS Platform

Industry: Supply Chain & Logistics

Ad creative platforms: LinkedIn, Facebook & Google Ads.

Looking forward to hearing from you.

Kind regards,

Neil