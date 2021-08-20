Design for Custom Software Company

Design Brief

An established tech company in over 187 countries has a new custom software division in NYC. We need an experienced graphic designer to take sales collateral such as brochures, PowerPoint presentations, flyers, and digital presence to the next level.

The focus will be on elevating existing custom software solutions sales materials on topics such as cloud migration, app development, and implementing deep technologies.

What You’ll Do

Work closely with the in-house marketing team to develop marketing materials and tell our product story in the most compelling form

Create appealing designs and balanced layouts for PowerPoint and Publisher

Create digital collateral and presentations based on established templates and brand guidelines

Ensure brand guidelines are followed across all our documents and tools

Assist in design revamp of existing sales collateral and web presence while adhering to the style guide

Requirements Must have