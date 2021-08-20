Back
Design Brief

Art NFT landpage connected to OpenSea

We have an art collection!

We need help to speed up the process of launching our website.

We need a great landing page design, gallery features, custom social connection icons, and contact form.

All in one scrolled page. "Type I'm the retro web designer you are looking for" at the beginning of your application to know you understand our requirements and most importantly that the collection artwork is connected to Open Sea in the proper way. A huge plus! If you have experience in designing NFT related websites.

Keywords:

Retro, nostalgic, pixel art, hacker, 8 bits, clean, the darknet, geek.

Message project owner
Message project owner
Project status
Open - 28 days left
Date posted
Aug 20, 2021
Specialties
  1. Web Design
  2. UX Design / Research
  3. Brand / Graphic Design
Budget
$50 - $1K
About the client
#<User:0x0000559a424bcc10>.name
Unlock client details with Pro Business
Message project owner