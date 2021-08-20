Art NFT landpage connected to OpenSea

Design Brief

We have an art collection!

We need help to speed up the process of launching our website.

We need a great landing page design, gallery features, custom social connection icons, and contact form.

All in one scrolled page. "Type I'm the retro web designer you are looking for" at the beginning of your application to know you understand our requirements and most importantly that the collection artwork is connected to Open Sea in the proper way. A huge plus! If you have experience in designing NFT related websites.

Keywords:

Retro, nostalgic, pixel art, hacker, 8 bits, clean, the darknet, geek.