Back
Design Brief

I want a light website for my store

Greetings Perspective Employee.

I would like a Simple, Static and small website made for my small business.

You can use HTML, CSS, Java Script and some basic PHP for commenting and to add requests and that's it . The website must be easy to understand and above all else, light so that it doesn't take a long time to load.

The site has to be mobile friendly and easy to operate from the point of view of the customer. And should have the color scheme and basic outlook of the reference site provided below . Please check it before replying.

Here is the reference site

Skills Required:

  • PHP
  • SQL
  • HTML
  • Java Script
  • CSS
  • Basic SEO
  • On Page SEO

The project is time sensitive and must be ideally completed by the end of September.

Thank you.

Message project owner
Message project owner
Project status
Open - 28 days left
Date posted
Aug 20, 2021
Specialties
  1. Web Design
  2. Mobile Design
Budget
$50 - $1K
About the client
#<User:0x00005608908f9640>.name
Unlock client details with Pro Business
Message project owner