I want a light website for my store
Greetings Perspective Employee.
I would like a Simple, Static and small website made for my small business.
You can use HTML, CSS, Java Script and some basic PHP for commenting and to add requests and that's it . The website must be easy to understand and above all else, light so that it doesn't take a long time to load.
The site has to be mobile friendly and easy to operate from the point of view of the customer. And should have the color scheme and basic outlook of the reference site provided below . Please check it before replying.
Skills Required:
- PHP
- SQL
- HTML
- Java Script
- CSS
- Basic SEO
- On Page SEO
The project is time sensitive and must be ideally completed by the end of September.
Thank you.