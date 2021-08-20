I want a light website for my store

Design Brief

Greetings Perspective Employee.

I would like a Simple, Static and small website made for my small business.

You can use HTML, CSS, Java Script and some basic PHP for commenting and to add requests and that's it . The website must be easy to understand and above all else, light so that it doesn't take a long time to load.

The site has to be mobile friendly and easy to operate from the point of view of the customer. And should have the color scheme and basic outlook of the reference site provided below . Please check it before replying.

Here is the reference site

Skills Required:

PHP

SQL

HTML

Java Script

CSS

Basic SEO

On Page SEO

The project is time sensitive and must be ideally completed by the end of September.

Thank you.