HIRING: Designer for eCommerce emails

Design Brief

(I will pay you a $200 if you refer a designer that we end up hiring.)

We are looking for a STELLAR graphic designer to craft bold, impactful email designs for our clients.

Here are some examples:

https://reallygoodemails.com/

These emails that are sent out about 3 times per week, which means consistent, regular, steady work for you, with scope to grow financially (and your skills of course) as we provide plenty training.

You will need to create gorgeous, client-impressing, eye-popping designs.

But you must also be a chameleon - able to make a cute, feminine header for a cosmetics brand in the morning, and a dark, edgy, masculine header for a watch brand in the afternoon.

Quality is key, but speed is important too.

ABOUT US:

My name is Wilding, and I run an eCommerce Email Marketing agency called AccelGrow. We are a stable, growing business, with long term, successful clients.

WHAT'S IN IT FOR YOU:

Consistent, steady work for years.

We pay every single week and on time.

This is a fully remote position where you can work on your own schedule with flexible hours.

Learn all about ecommerce email design and more for free from our large vault of over $15,000 worth of the best and latest career-boosting training materials, courses and videos so you can learn whatever you want. We want you to grow with us.

I am very loyal and respectful to my team members and reward them handsomely when they add value to the team and clients.

You get to see instant results from your email designs and the work is fun and creative.

These are awesome, world-class brands with incredible products that are truly exciting, really help people and you can feel really good about designing for.

ROLE:

Part time email designer for our ecommerce email marketing agency.

Open to working 3-6 hours each day 5 days per week.

Scope to add more hours, work on retainer or even go full time.

YOU MUST:

Have an ULTRA sharp eye and taste for good design

Chameleon-like ability to model a client's brand look and feel

Able to work on many different brands, products and markets, so you must be flexible

Able to work FAST and yet produce QUALITY

Craft designs that grab the eye and look incredible

Great knowledge of current graphic design trends

Know how to use classic, timeless design principles

Able to follow a design brief to a tee

Able to emulate existing designs/brands

Keep our design bibles up to date with colors, fonts, imagery, styles etc.

Have an understanding of email use on mobile and desktop

Be obsessed with design and constantly learning

Be eager to learn and grow with the team

Be able to work with a project manager to get things done

Be able to work with writers to get emails created

Communicate well, quickly and consistently

Have good English speaking and writing skills

Be honest, reliable and very hard working

Want to join a team and be a team player

To be resourceful and problem-solving oriented

Not be a student or have a day job

Be a fast learner

Pay close attention to details

Want to learn new skills

Want long term work

Go above and beyond to keep our clients happy

PAY: