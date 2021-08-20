Back
Design Brief

Guitaa web services

Guitaa academy is looking to onboard Guitar, Piano, Ukulele, and other instruments tutors to teach music online. Students will be from overall global locations.

What we are looking for:

  • Need skilled creators who would love to teach skilled students.
  • Anyone wanting to teach a particular skill you are good at., be it a master in Guitar, Piano, or Ukulele.
  • Should have both practical and theoretical knowledge of guitar, piano or Ukulele
  • Should have a passion to teach music.

What you will do:

  • Should provide recorded sessions to upload on our portal
  • Engage with Guitaa family and form a long-lasting relationship.
  • Will be part of one of the fastest-growing global Music-Tech company
  • Teach from anywhere there is no need to disturb existing job


 


Project status
Open - 28 days left
Date posted
Aug 20, 2021
Specialties
  1. Leadership
Budget
$50 - $1K
About the client
