Guitaa web services

Design Brief

Guitaa academy is looking to onboard Guitar, Piano, Ukulele, and other instruments tutors to teach music online. Students will be from overall global locations.

What we are looking for:

Need skilled creators who would love to teach skilled students.

Anyone wanting to teach a particular skill you are good at., be it a master in Guitar, Piano, or Ukulele.

Should have both practical and theoretical knowledge of guitar, piano or Ukulele

Should have a passion to teach music.

What you will do:

Should provide recorded sessions to upload on our portal

Engage with Guitaa family and form a long-lasting relationship.

Will be part of one of the fastest-growing global Music-Tech company

Teach from anywhere there is no need to disturb existing job








