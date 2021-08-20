Illustration for website

Design Brief

Please check our website, MayaEats.com we are replacing the current website with a marketplace approach.

MayaEats is a marketplace where cloud/ghost/restaurant owners can come, pick and launch well-established brands using their kitchen, MayaEats takes care of everything.

The story is, the owner who has fully loaded restaurant/cloud kitchen with staff can potentially make 200 orders but only making 50 orders, then he decides to come to MayaEats marketplace to launch new digital brands in his store, then he starts receiving a lot more delivery orders, and increased his kitchen utilization rate, reduced his sunk cost.

please find a rough new design for the website here. We want to replace the top right illustration with a gif or image based on the creative you come up with.



