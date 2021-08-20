Design Brief
Product Landing Page
we are looking for a talented web designer who can design a branded and professional Sales Page for a cosmetic brand.
The product sales page would be designed as a result page from a Quiz and be optimized for conversion with strong copywriting.
The website is running with Shopify and is entirely designed with Gempages.
The sales page would include the following requirements:
- Design for one product page
- Respecting brand color and font code
- High-quality photos and video will be provided
- Strong copywriting and understanding the customer behavior through a document that we will provide
- Fully responsive for optimal performance across all devices
- Coded with clean, lightweight W3C validated code to minimize conflict
- Cross-browser compatible to display seamlessly across major browsers
- Load speed optimized for lightning-quick access
- Packed with the latest conversion and persuasion principles for maximum conversion
- Integrated and ready to launch for a plug and play experience
- Upsells
- English only
- Be able to duplicate the page
- Unlimited revisions required
Please provide your recent work and your best landing page + experience in DTC cosmetic sector.