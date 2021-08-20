Back
Design Brief

Product Landing Page

we are looking for a talented web designer who can design a branded and professional Sales Page for a cosmetic brand.

The product sales page would be designed as a result page from a Quiz and be optimized for conversion with strong copywriting.

The website is running with Shopify and is entirely designed with Gempages.

The sales page would include the following requirements:

  • Design for one product page
  • Respecting brand color and font code
  • High-quality photos and video will be provided
  • Strong copywriting and understanding the customer behavior through  a document that we will provide
  • Fully responsive for optimal performance across all devices
  • Coded with clean, lightweight W3C validated code to minimize conflict
  • Cross-browser compatible to display seamlessly across major browsers
  • Load speed optimized for lightning-quick access
  • Packed with the latest conversion and persuasion principles for maximum conversion
  • Integrated and ready to launch for a plug and play experience
  • Upsells
  • English only
  • Be able to duplicate the page
  • Unlimited revisions required

Please provide your recent work and your best landing page + experience in DTC cosmetic sector.

Project status
Open - 28 days left
Date posted
Aug 20, 2021
Specialties
  1. Web Design
  2. UX Design / Research
  3. Mobile Design
Budget
$1K - $10K
About the client
