Product Landing Page

Design Brief

we are looking for a talented web designer who can design a branded and professional Sales Page for a cosmetic brand.

The product sales page would be designed as a result page from a Quiz and be optimized for conversion with strong copywriting.

The website is running with Shopify and is entirely designed with Gempages.

The sales page would include the following requirements:

Design for one product page

Respecting brand color and font code

High-quality photos and video will be provided

Strong copywriting and understanding the customer behavior through a document that we will provide

Fully responsive for optimal performance across all devices

Coded with clean, lightweight W3C validated code to minimize conflict

Cross-browser compatible to display seamlessly across major browsers

Load speed optimized for lightning-quick access

Packed with the latest conversion and persuasion principles for maximum conversion

Integrated and ready to launch for a plug and play experience

Upsells

English only

Be able to duplicate the page

Unlimited revisions required

Please provide your recent work and your best landing page + experience in DTC cosmetic sector.