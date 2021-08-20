Brand Strategy & Identity

Design Brief

We’re looking to hire a top branding agency that wants to add a major project to its portfolio. We’re a fastly growing writing and book production company that’s currently going through a major branding makeover.

We need a creative, sharp, and speedy agency that can take all of our ideas and visions for the company and help create one consistent and clear brand.

We need:

Define a clear direction of the brand based on all the potential markets we serve. (For example, can we encompass all the different services and customer types in one brand or should there be subsidiaries). This will require some market analysis and discussion

Clear messaging of the brand. What the brand means and stands for; brand statement, brand personality guidelines, key messages, and strategic story for all communications, main advantage points/benefits.

Visual: logo, colors, mood territory, route exploration, route refinement, guidelines creation, and a website concept

We want to have what we'd need to hand off to a web design and development agency to then begin designing the new storefront

Things that are crucial for us with the new branding:

Research-based decisions and suggestions. We want to truly understand our market, customers, and potential customers, and how to position ourselves. We want to make as few assumptions as possible.

This is more than a visual project so we want to work with real strategic thinkers that can ask the right questions and provide expert direction and suggestions.

Work with someone that can dive in and really understand our industry rather quickly.

Budget:

We're allocating a budget of $5,000 for this project.

Next, we’d like to learn a little about your agency, your process, the team who handles these sorts of projects, and then see some previous works of brands you’ve built (not only from a visual perspective but also the thought and strategy behind the what was developed).

Pumped to connect with you!