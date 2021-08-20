Back
Looking for mobile app design in figma

Hello designers, I am looking for someone to recreate MetaMask mobile app functionality and of course a few additional custom functionality and a one-pager landing.

Project status
Open - 27 days left
Date posted
Aug 20, 2021
Specialties
  1. Product Design
  2. UI / Visual Design
  3. Mobile Design
Budget
$50 - $1K
About the client
