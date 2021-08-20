Design Brief
Looking for mobile app design in figma
Hello designers, I am looking for someone to recreate MetaMask mobile app functionality and of course a few additional custom functionality and a one-pager landing.
👉 Learn the fundamentals of beautiful, accessible design with Cat Noone in our next live & interactive Dribbble Crash Course! Get tickets now.👈
Hello designers, I am looking for someone to recreate MetaMask mobile app functionality and of course a few additional custom functionality and a one-pager landing.