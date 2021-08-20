Golf Training Company Website Design

Design Brief

ABOUT US & OUR TARGET AUDIENCE

We are a golf publishing company, offering online video training courses, memberships, and 1-on-1 coaching to amateur golfers.

We have hand-selected coaches who are the "best of the best" in their specific area of expertise within the game of golf. These coaches provide our students with a level of training that can't be found anywhere else on the Internet.

We need a new website design for PerformanceGolfZone.com.

We have in-house copywriters who have written the copy for each page of the new website, along with a very basic layout for each page.

We also have swipe files for sites and page elements that we like. We can discuss in more detail on a Zoom call.

Our target audience is male golfers, age 40 - 70.

For this project, we need a UI/UX designer who thinks like a marketer.

PROJECT DETAILS