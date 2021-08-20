Golf Training Company Website Design
ABOUT US & OUR TARGET AUDIENCE
We are a golf publishing company, offering online video training courses, memberships, and 1-on-1 coaching to amateur golfers.
We have hand-selected coaches who are the "best of the best" in their specific area of expertise within the game of golf. These coaches provide our students with a level of training that can't be found anywhere else on the Internet.
We need a new website design for PerformanceGolfZone.com.
We have in-house copywriters who have written the copy for each page of the new website, along with a very basic layout for each page.
We also have swipe files for sites and page elements that we like. We can discuss in more detail on a Zoom call.
Our target audience is male golfers, age 40 - 70.
For this project, we need a UI/UX designer who thinks like a marketer.
PROJECT DETAILS
- The project consists of about 20 pages.
- The designer must be available to connect on Zoom to discuss the project in detail.
- Separate mobile designs are required for each page.
- The deliverables must be in Figma.
- Any PSD files that were created for assets must be included with all editable layers.
- Font files must be included for any fonts used.
- We have a full library of images for you to use which will be provided via Dropbox. Images of our coaches, training courses, etc.