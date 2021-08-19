UX/UI Designer for an SaaS application

Design Brief

We are building a SaaS application to help merchants acquire new customers online. The MVP for the product will contain all modules that are common among SaaS products.

Product Website: Includes

landing page

pricing page

about us

blog page

documentation

Merchant dashboard: metrics, authentication

Plugins/Widgets design.

We are building a premium SaaS product similar to https://auth0.com; https://stripe.com; https://www.pleo.io as examples.

Hence we are looking for an experienced designer who is independent, can make good design decisions, brainstorm ideas, and above all is accountable. We want as delivery high fidelity mocks shared over Zeplin that our engineers can use to start developing the product.

You'll work directly with experienced founders with deep domain knowledge. The tasks will be challenging and varied.

Finally, we are willing to pay the top dollars ($5K-$10K) for the above project.

I am looking for a self-employed freelancer. No agencies, please.



