Illustrations for a website

Design Brief

The illustrations and icons should be influenced by the 40s and have a comic feel to them. There will be two people illustrated who are the founders of the company. We are looking for personality in the illustration's faces and clothes. We would like the icons and illustration to have muted colors like an old school comic book and to have a screen overlay texture like the provided image. All illustrations will be used on a website so they should be uploaded digitally with no pixelation.