Design Brief
Illustrations for animation
I need illustrations for a 30-second animation.
This is an internal project that we will use to showcase our animation skills coupled with great illustrations.
If you are interested in the project I can supply you with a project brief with more details so you can provide me with a quote.
Some questions I would like to ask are:
- What is your illustration process?
- How long does it take to complete a set of illustrations on average?
- What question's do you have for me?