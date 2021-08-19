Back
Design Brief

Illustrations for animation

I need illustrations for a 30-second animation.

This is an internal project that we will use to showcase our animation skills coupled with great illustrations.

If you are interested in the project I can supply you with a project brief with more details so you can provide me with a quote.

Some questions I would like to ask are:

  1. What is your illustration process?
  2. How long does it take to complete a set of illustrations on average?
  3. What question's do you have for me?
Project status
Open - 27 days left
Date posted
Aug 19, 2021
Specialties
  1. Illustration
Budget
$1K - $10K
About the client
