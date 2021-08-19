Back
Design Brief

Visual Content Creator (long-term)

Freelancer on Full-time position only (no agencies)


We are looking for a Visual Content Creator to craft modern, engaging imagery & videos as part of our social media team to create content across our social media profiles. 


Responsibilities:

  • Design top-notch graphic content for different social media channels (IG feed/story/reels, TW)
  • Develop fresh concepts based on current social media trends
  • Ensure that all the graphic elements are aligned with visual guidelines 
  • Determine the best solutions for crafting relevant and valuable posts
  • Create visuals across Photoshop, Illustrator, After Effects & InDesign


Your creations will inform, engage and most importantly add value to a variety of target audiences - to either:

- drive followers, - drive action, - or provoke new thoughts 



Skills, knowledge, experience:

• Strong reel/portfolio demonstrating extensive experience creating relevant social media content

• Video editing and graphic design skills; expert fluency with Adobe Creative Cloud

• Highly skilled in copywriting, both technically and creatively

• A strong industry-level understanding of Instagram as a social media platform

• Knowledge of social content format best practices and how they differ by platform

• Knowledge of what content delivers meaningful engagement and audience growth

• A genuine interest in sustainability and eco-activism is a huge plus!


About the project: 

The work is regular around 50 feed posts/ stories/ motion graphics per month. Not standard templated social media posts, but visually compelling graphics that grab the users’ attention & boost account engagement. 


You’re a talented content creator with a deep understanding of social media? Send your relevant portfolio, your availability, your rate and a brief description of yourself.

Let’s talk!



Start: ASAP

Location: Remote

Working environment: A pretty cool team of social media enthusiasts

------------

Add “Coffeebean” in your message in order to let us know it’s an individual application

Project status
Open - 29 days left
Date posted
Aug 19, 2021
Specialties
  1. Illustration
  2. Brand / Graphic Design
  3. Animation
Budget
$1K - $10K
About the client
