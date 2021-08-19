Visual Content Creator (long-term)
Freelancer on Full-time position only (no agencies)
We are looking for a Visual Content Creator to craft modern, engaging imagery & videos as part of our social media team to create content across our social media profiles.
Responsibilities:
- Design top-notch graphic content for different social media channels (IG feed/story/reels, TW)
- Develop fresh concepts based on current social media trends
- Ensure that all the graphic elements are aligned with visual guidelines
- Determine the best solutions for crafting relevant and valuable posts
- Create visuals across Photoshop, Illustrator, After Effects & InDesign
Your creations will inform, engage and most importantly add value to a variety of target audiences - to either:
- drive followers, - drive action, - or provoke new thoughts
Skills, knowledge, experience:
• Strong reel/portfolio demonstrating extensive experience creating relevant social media content
• Video editing and graphic design skills; expert fluency with Adobe Creative Cloud
• Highly skilled in copywriting, both technically and creatively
• A strong industry-level understanding of Instagram as a social media platform
• Knowledge of social content format best practices and how they differ by platform
• Knowledge of what content delivers meaningful engagement and audience growth
• A genuine interest in sustainability and eco-activism is a huge plus!
About the project:
The work is regular around 50 feed posts/ stories/ motion graphics per month. Not standard templated social media posts, but visually compelling graphics that grab the users’ attention & boost account engagement.
You’re a talented content creator with a deep understanding of social media? Send your relevant portfolio, your availability, your rate and a brief description of yourself.
Let’s talk!
Start: ASAP
Location: Remote
Working environment: A pretty cool team of social media enthusiasts
------------
Add “Coffeebean” in your message in order to let us know it’s an individual application