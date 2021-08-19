Visual Content Creator (long-term)

Design Brief

Freelancer on Full-time position only (no agencies)





We are looking for a Visual Content Creator to craft modern, engaging imagery & videos as part of our social media team to create content across our social media profiles.





Responsibilities:

Design top-notch graphic content for different social media channels (IG feed/story/reels, TW)

Develop fresh concepts based on current social media trends

Ensure that all the graphic elements are aligned with visual guidelines

Determine the best solutions for crafting relevant and valuable posts

Create visuals across Photoshop, Illustrator, After Effects & InDesign





Your creations will inform, engage and most importantly add value to a variety of target audiences - to either:

- drive followers, - drive action, - or provoke new thoughts









Skills, knowledge, experience:

• Strong reel/portfolio demonstrating extensive experience creating relevant social media content

• Video editing and graphic design skills; expert fluency with Adobe Creative Cloud

• Highly skilled in copywriting, both technically and creatively

• A strong industry-level understanding of Instagram as a social media platform

• Knowledge of social content format best practices and how they differ by platform

• Knowledge of what content delivers meaningful engagement and audience growth

• A genuine interest in sustainability and eco-activism is a huge plus!





About the project:

The work is regular around 50 feed posts/ stories/ motion graphics per month. Not standard templated social media posts, but visually compelling graphics that grab the users’ attention & boost account engagement.





You’re a talented content creator with a deep understanding of social media? Send your relevant portfolio, your availability, your rate and a brief description of yourself.

Let’s talk!









Start: ASAP

Location: Remote

Working environment: A pretty cool team of social media enthusiasts

------------

Add “Coffeebean” in your message in order to let us know it’s an individual application