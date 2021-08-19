Back
Design Brief

Sr UX/UI designer [NO AGENCIES]

We're looking for a designer with a creative direction or graphic design background to work with us for a six-month contract.

The main tasks are to help us create interfaces for our three apps and overlook the creative state of them as well as the assets included in the app ecosystem to match brand guidelines.

Research background, proactivity, excellent communication skills, and the ability to work independently are welcomed. This role is for someone that will mainly work alone for a few months so we need experience, knowledge of mobile apps guidelines, and Figma expertise.

Please send me your portfolio with desired compensation and available start date.

Project status
Open - 29 days left
Date posted
Aug 19, 2021
Specialties
  1. UX Design / Research
  2. UI / Visual Design
  3. Brand / Graphic Design
Budget
More than $50K
