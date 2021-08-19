Back
E-Commerce Streetware Design

Hello, my name is Keenan D. Holland Jr. I'm a young artist out of Jacksonville FL, looking for help redesigning my e-commerce site.

I use WordPress and Elementor. I really want to come up with it myself. I've downloaded XD and I am proficient in photoshop. I have my vision boards and all, but I just am stuck.

I sell streetwear clothing, my website is https://wildchildentertain.com check it out tell me what you think. But the design that's up currently isn't my current vision I have Pinterest loaded with a specific niche.

If anyone could help me, educate me, mentor me I am willing and able!

Project status
Open - 29 days left
Date posted
Aug 19, 2021
Specialties
  1. UI / Visual Design
  2. Brand / Graphic Design
Budget
$50 - $1K
About the client
