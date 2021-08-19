Design Brief
App UX/UI
Existing Startup is looking for a rockstar UX/UI designer to enhance our current product.
Startup information: On-demand, cross-border delivery.
More information will be provided.
👉 Learn the fundamentals of beautiful, accessible design with Cat Noone in our next live & interactive Dribbble Crash Course! Get tickets now.👈
Existing Startup is looking for a rockstar UX/UI designer to enhance our current product.
Startup information: On-demand, cross-border delivery.
More information will be provided.