Design Brief

App UX/UI

Existing Startup is looking for a rockstar UX/UI designer to enhance our current product.

Startup information: On-demand, cross-border delivery.

More information will be provided.

Project status
Open - 29 days left
Date posted
Aug 19, 2021
Specialties
  1. UX Design / Research
  2. UI / Visual Design
Budget
$1K - $10K
About the client
