Design Brief

Motion Designer & Graphic Designer at 73 Strings.

LOCATION

Remote, however, work hours will be based on CET time.

TYPE OF CONTRACT

Freelance or Part-time

JOB DESCRIPTION

You will support the Marketing team in creating animated assets for our products as well as visuals on a day-to-day basis for our brand image. You will have experience in creating a wide variety of motion assets.

Here’s what to expect in the day-to-day role:

Ideas and development of video assets and visuals for our brand image and our products.

Video campaign creation – art direction, concept development, designing, animating, manipulate and edit videos.

Researching the industry to keep informed on industry best practices in design and ensure consistency throughout the content production.

SKILLS

Advanced use of Illustrator, After-Effect, and Premiere Pro.

Experience in Big Data Visualisation

5 + years of work experience in graphic and motion designer

Proficient in English

Proven experience in a digital creative environment.

Deadline-oriented with the ability to prioritize and drive forward multiple projects at a time with a fast turnover.

Ability to produce work to a highly creative and technical standard.

Interpret briefs creatively and respond pro-actively to feedback.

ABOUT THE COMPANY

73 Strings is a technology, data science, and Ai company founded by senior professionals from the Corporate Finance and Valuation industries.

73 Strings is on a mission to lead the digital transformation dawning on Finance by offering products that combine the most recent technologies with best-in-class financial advisory expertise, tailored for Private Capital and Corporate Finance.

We bridge the gap between technology, innovation, and finance by taking the financial analysis process to the next level with powerful financial and calculation engines, and by empowering our clients with Artificial Intelligence algorithms to provide further qualitative insights.

By doing so, we provide our clients with the digitally-augmented edge that will make their processes smarter & their capital more efficient.



