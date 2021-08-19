Design Brief
Website and Software App UI/UX
Hello!
We are a 7-year-old family-owned small business that sells a software app.
We are looking for two key design deliverables.
- Refresh of our Website - home and buy pages.
- Ground-up redesign of our app settings - such that our customers are not overwhelmed and can easily start using our software
Have a clear vision of what the end designs should look like (website and app settings) with specific examples/inspirations from other websites/apps.
Please respond if you are interested to know more, do include these details in your response
- Hourly rate
- Past relevant examples specifically for app settings/dashboard related.
Thank you for your time!
Kris