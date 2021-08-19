Website and Software App UI/UX

Design Brief

Hello!

We are a 7-year-old family-owned small business that sells a software app.

We are looking for two key design deliverables.

Refresh of our Website - home and buy pages. Ground-up redesign of our app settings - such that our customers are not overwhelmed and can easily start using our software

Have a clear vision of what the end designs should look like (website and app settings) with specific examples/inspirations from other websites/apps.

Please respond if you are interested to know more, do include these details in your response

Hourly rate Past relevant examples specifically for app settings/dashboard related.

Thank you for your time!

Kris