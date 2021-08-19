Back
Design Brief

Website and Software App UI/UX

Hello!

We are a 7-year-old family-owned small business that sells a software app. 

We are looking for two key design deliverables. 

  1. Refresh of our Website - home and buy pages.
  2. Ground-up redesign of our app settings - such that our customers are not overwhelmed and can easily start using our software

Have a clear vision of what the end designs should look like (website and app settings) with specific examples/inspirations from other websites/apps. 

Please respond if you are interested to know more, do include these details in your response

  1. Hourly rate
  2. Past relevant examples specifically for app settings/dashboard related.

Thank you for your time!

Kris

Project status
Open - 29 days left
Date posted
Aug 19, 2021
Specialties
  1. Web Design
  2. UX Design / Research
  3. UI / Visual Design
Budget
$1K - $10K
About the client
8ff81fe163bb71091c10a61f04d78233
