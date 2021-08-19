Short Animation 2D or 3D

Design Brief

We are looking to create an animation (2D, or eventually 3D, we prefer this kind of video https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4QhR_wM0MXk&t=1s) to explain our new web service related to data exploration and digital health. It is essentially a website with DataViz part to present the actual advancement and state of art of the implementation of digital health across the world. We need to create a new character (personage) that represents this website (already a logo and a draft idea of it) and create an animation with the character presenting the navigation pathway through our DataViz and charts. We already drafted a quick scenario, but we are open to a better idea. Our major constraint is the delay.