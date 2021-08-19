Back
Design Brief

Illustrations for clothing design

I'm looking for someone to design some t-shirt logos, they must be pictures of saints I.e. St Christopher, but the Saint must be drawn as a day of the dead style tattoo.

Project status
Open - 29 days left
Date posted
Aug 19, 2021
Specialties
  1. Illustration
  2. Brand / Graphic Design
Budget
$50 - $1K
About the client
Cffec162d810bd4ca72a385e2b3e9149
