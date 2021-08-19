80 Illustrations (included 13 Animated)
Project Brief:
Looking for 80 Illustrations (some with Animations) for an Online Privacy App targeted to Consumers. There will be more Illustrations to do later. The mascot is already done, illustrations will need to be based on it.
With our app, users can browse websites faster than regular browsing and with great anonymity/privacy as an alternative to VPNs. This is for our upcoming launch campaign and this project will lead to opportunities for future campaigns.
Reference illustrations can be downloaded here
Our Product:
- Most Advanced Privacy & Cybersecurity Browsing App for Consumers
- Only App offering True Fingerprinting Protection
- Fastest Internet Browsing Experience Ever
Website Project Scope:
- Illustration concept and direction (descriptions of each illustration will be provided)
- +/- 80 illustrations in total (App and Website)
- >> Large Illustrations- ~700px
- >> Medium Illustrations - ~200px
- >> Small Illustrations - ~56px
- Animated illustrations are short (under 5-second loops)
Website Requirements:
- 3 Large Animated
- 4 Medium
- +/- 10 Small Animated
App Requirements:
- +/- 30 Medium (including 5 Animated)
- +/- 30 Small
Design:
- Need presence of the brand mascot throughout the illustrations
- Illustrations should be modern and unique
- Should feel secure since we are a privacy service
- For the app, the style can be slightly different from the website as it should be more serious
- Mostly minimal visual detail