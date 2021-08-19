80 Illustrations (included 13 Animated)

Design Brief

Project Brief:

Looking for 80 Illustrations (some with Animations) for an Online Privacy App targeted to Consumers. There will be more Illustrations to do later. The mascot is already done, illustrations will need to be based on it.

With our app, users can browse websites faster than regular browsing and with great anonymity/privacy as an alternative to VPNs. This is for our upcoming launch campaign and this project will lead to opportunities for future campaigns.

Reference illustrations can be downloaded here

Our Product:

Most Advanced Privacy & Cybersecurity Browsing App for Consumers

Only App offering True Fingerprinting Protection

Fastest Internet Browsing Experience Ever

Website Project Scope:

Illustration concept and direction (descriptions of each illustration will be provided)

+/- 80 illustrations in total (App and Website)

>> Large Illustrations- ~700px

>> Medium Illustrations - ~200px

>> Small Illustrations - ~56px

Animated illustrations are short (under 5-second loops)

Website Requirements:

3 Large Animated

4 Medium

+/- 10 Small Animated

App Requirements:

+/- 30 Medium (including 5 Animated)

+/- 30 Small

Design: