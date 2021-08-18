Design Brief

Looking to create isometric illustrations of objects, buildings, and people, with a specific list of objects that need to be illustrated. For use in web and marketing assets.

I already have an existing set with hundreds of assets, many of which were purchased from Shutterstock and modified to adhere to brand colors. I will share the entire library with the designer, so they may adhere to the same style.

I'm looking to continually add to the library over time, this initial set of icons will be a good test for a reliable designer.