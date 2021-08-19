UI/UX Designer for a fintech startup

Design Brief

We're a social good fintech startup offering a personal loan alternative with the goal of helping Americans get out of high interest credit card debt. We're looking to design the first version of our (1) application process and (2) customer dashboard.

The application process will be similar to ones of other lenders, such as SoFi (https://www.sofi.com/signup/?appType=pl). The dashboard will be used by our customers to track their repayment and configure settings such as autopay.

We have a very clear understanding of the customers we're trying to serve but only a rough idea of what we want the product to look like. We're looking for someone with experience designing consumer-facing web apps and can bring fresh ideas to the table given lots of context on the problem we're trying to solve. Let's work together to come up with something awesome!

You'd be working with an experienced engineer throughout the design process, as the engineer will be implementing the design.

Lastly, you'd be working off of some brand assets and styles guidelines that have been designed in the past.