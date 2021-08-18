Mobile App UI - Animated Prototype

Design Brief

Seeking a designer to help create a UI prototype for a new mobile app concept.

Because of the emphasis on animation and interactions, this prototype will likely be video-based, but we are open to creating with different prototyping tools as well.

The prototype will demonstrate how users can explore a web of relationships between different types of wine, in a highly animated and interactive fashion. For example - visualizing all of the kinds of wine that come from a specific place, or contain the same grape.

There is a fairly complex data set describing these relationships that will power the app, but for now, we're just concerned with exploring UI ideas and creating a compelling prototype by showing how a user would navigate through a few initial interactions in a fluid way.

Some very rough storyboards are available to help get you started, but the UI is still totally a blank canvas.

The ideal designer for this project will have:

Experience designing mobile app interfaces

Excellent interaction design and animation skills (mostly 2D, though some 3D skills might be helpful)

Ability to conceive new types of interfaces for which there isn't a ton of precedent.

A passion for detail

Willingness to learn/work with complex content

An interest in wine is helpful but not critical

If the prototyping project is successful and our relationship works well, the project will transition quickly into the full UI design effort.

Please share relevant portfolio examples for consideration.