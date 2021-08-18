Back
Design Brief

Omni Store

I want a simple yet eye-catching logo for my eCommerce business.

Project status
Open - 28 days left
Date posted
Aug 18, 2021
Specialties
  1. UI / Visual Design
  2. Brand / Graphic Design
  3. Animation
Budget
$50 - $1K
About the client
