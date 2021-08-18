Back
Web designer for a small agency

Hi there, 

Looking for an experienced web designer for a small agency. We can start with one project, website 4 pages, industry - consultancy, prototypes are approved. Looking for custom, responsive, user-friendly, and elegant design. 


You will require:

  • Great sense of design
  • Must be reliable, trustworthy, and a good communicator
  • Creative and open to new ideas 
  • Able to convert business requirements to design 


Please send your portfolio and let’s have a quick call.

Project status
Open - 29 days left
Date posted
Aug 18, 2021
Specialties
  1. Web Design
  2. UI / Visual Design
Budget
$50 - $1K
About the client
