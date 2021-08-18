Design Brief
Web designer for a small agency
Hi there,
Looking for an experienced web designer for a small agency. We can start with one project, website 4 pages, industry - consultancy, prototypes are approved. Looking for custom, responsive, user-friendly, and elegant design.
You will require:
- Great sense of design
- Must be reliable, trustworthy, and a good communicator
- Creative and open to new ideas
- Able to convert business requirements to design
Please send your portfolio and let’s have a quick call.