Design Brief

Hi there,

Looking for an experienced web designer for a small agency. We can start with one project, website 4 pages, industry - consultancy, prototypes are approved. Looking for custom, responsive, user-friendly, and elegant design.





You will require:

Great sense of design

Must be reliable, trustworthy, and a good communicator

Creative and open to new ideas

Able to convert business requirements to design





Please send your portfolio and let’s have a quick call.