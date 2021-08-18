Dark mode color palette

Design Brief

We are creating a template based on Twitter Bootstrap however we want our own dark theme that is unique to our template.

We are huge fans of the Dracula theme however we do not want to directly steal their colors.

Material design also has some good guidelines around how to "properly" do a dark theme in particular for layers and we'd like to follow these guidelines.

What we are looking for as the deliverable is a Figma file with page mocks similar to GetBootstrap that has the "Theme colors" section and "All Colors" section.

Additionally we would like a couple examples of "layering" similar to how Material demonstrates the custom application in order to demonstrate the colors in the theme will work across an experience as a whole.