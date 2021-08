Design Brief

Hi there,

I am looking for a lead designer to help me build the UI/UX for a web platform for an Educational Tech startup. I am working with a developer now for a number of years on the project and have preliminary designs but I recognize the need to bring on someone with more experience.

The platform enables students to share notes, create flashcards and learn all in one platform.

Get in touch and let's discuss!





Many thanks,

Archie